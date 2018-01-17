Dublin Zoo monkeys staged daring escape during Storm Ophelia
Dublin Zoo has confirmed that a daring group of monkeys escaped from their enclosure as Storm Ophelia was battering the country last October.
The three Sulawesi crested macaques staged the break-out while the zoo was closed due to the bad weather.
A report into the incident reveals that the monkeys made a 20-foot jump onto an overhanging electric fence after the roof was blown off their enclosure.
The fugitives were eventually located in a nearby tree and were safely returned home.
