Dublin store celebrates selling €2.4m Lotto ticket

Dublin has that winning feeling ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland football final clash following last night’s Lotto jackpot win of almost €2.4m.

The winning Lotto jackpot Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at the Applegreen Roundtower Service Station in Corduff, Lusk, Co Dublin.

The winning Lotto numbers were: 7, 19, 20, 32, 34, 43 and the Bonus: 45.

Marius Vaitiekus, assistant store manager at the lucky Applegreen Round Tower store, said: “It’s been an incredible morning with excited customers coming to check their tickets and to join in with the celebrations.

“We are situated just outside Lusk so we are a very community-based store with a lot of local customers and we hope it is one of them.

“We are absolutely thrilled to sell the winning ticket and we wish the winner all the best.”

Meanwhile, another Dubliner woke up €500,000 richer this morning after they won the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at Griffin’s Londis store on Upper O’Connell Street in Dublin City.

The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers were: 07, 17, 23, 34, 45, 46 and the Bonus: 37.

Lucky ticketholders are advised to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.