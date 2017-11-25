Dublin Rape Crisis Centre launches 16-day campaign

Back to Ireland Home

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is beginning a 16-day campaign to help end violence against women and girls around the world.

The campaign marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women - which is today - and Human Rights Day on December 10.

Staff, volunteers and supporters are gathering this evening at Dublin's Mansion House which will be lit up, to help raise public awareness.
KEYWORDS: Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland