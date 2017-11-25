Dublin Rape Crisis Centre launches 16-day campaign
25/11/2017 - 08:05:41Back to Ireland Home
The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is beginning a 16-day campaign to help end violence against women and girls around the world.
The campaign marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women - which is today - and Human Rights Day on December 10.
Staff, volunteers and supporters are gathering this evening at Dublin's Mansion House which will be lit up, to help raise public awareness.
Join the conversation - comment here