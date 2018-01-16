Dublin man splits €50k scratch card win with best friend - 'He's been my best pal since we were nippers'

A kind hearted Dublin man, who won €50,000 on a National Lottery scratch card, has surprised his best friend by splitting the windfall with him 50:50.

Both men, who are in their 20’s and work together, claimed their prize won on an All Cash Platinum scratch card, at National Lottery HQ today.

The ticket was bought at the Supervalu store in Fairgreen, Naas, Co. Kildare.

They grew up on the same street in Dublin and the man who bought the ticket said they have always shared every bit of luck.

He said: "It was the first thing that came into my head when I realised I won. I called himself and said 'You’ve just won €25,000'.

"He didn’t believe me so I called around to his house and showed him. I’m delighted to share my win with him - he's been my best pal since we were nippers."

His friend was stunned by the act of generosity.

He said: "It’s funny as we were in the shop this morning getting breakfast and my card was declined. The win could not have come at a better time."

A Galway man also claimed a scratch card prize, this time €20,000 on a Money Multiplier 20X scratch card.

He bought it at the Express Store on Harbour Road in Ballinasloe.