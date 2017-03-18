Dublin: Man seriously hurt in attempted robbery

A man in his 40s has been left with serious head injuries following an attempted robbery in Dublin.

Two men entered a newsagents on Fitzmaurice Road in Finglas at around 8.15am today and assaulted the member of staff.

Nothing was stolen and the men fled the scene in what is believed to be a white saloon type car heading in the direction of Glasilawn Road.

The staff member was taken to Beaumount hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at the incident room in Finglas on 01-6667500, or the Garda confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any garda station.