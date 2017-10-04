Dublin man celebrates new job, new baby and a €25k scratch card win all in one week

It has been a life-changing week for Dublin man, Rob Smyth, who celebrated a new job, new baby and a €25k scratch card win this week.

The icing on the cake for Mr Smyth was collecting his €25,000 scratch card prize in the National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today.

The 29-year-old Dubliner from Ballymun was in celebratory mood as he and his partner, Lisa discovered that they were expecting a baby just before he started his new job with Murphy’s SuperValu in Ballymun on Monday.

To celebrate their memorable week, the pair purchased a €10 All Cash Spectacular and were left flabbergasted as they scratched their way to a €25,000 win.

Speaking in the National Lottery winners’ room today, the delighted Ballymun man said, “With the week we’ve both had, it still doesn’t feel real. We’ve had a life-changing few days so we were feeling incredibly lucky as we bought the scratch card yesterday evening. We saw the €25,000 as we scratched but we assumed we must have made a mistake!”

The couple bought their lucky €10 All Cash Spectacular scratch card at Quinn’s Convenience Store at Poppintree Parade in Ballymun.

“I only started my new job on Monday so I had to make the difficult call to my boss to ask for time off today. As soon as he heard that I had to visit the National Lottery, he was more than happy to give me a few hours off,” Mr Smyth said.

The lucky couple plan to spend their winnings on preparing for the arrival of their new child early next year.