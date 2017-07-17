Dublin homeowners encouraged to rent rooms to students
Students' Unions are calling on Dublin homeowners to rent out their spare rooms.
People can earn up to €14,000 tax free by letting rooms in their main home.
It comes just a month out from the Leaving Cert results when thousands of students will begin looking for accommodation.
The campaign is a joint effort from Trinity College, UCD and DAFT.ie to make more housing spaces available.
