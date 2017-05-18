Dublin Fire Brigade spend night fighting blaze on Three Rock Mountain
Dublin Fire Brigade spent last night dealing with a serious blaze on Three Rock Mountain.
The office received over 100 calls from concerned citizens as it developed over the course of evening.
Three units of the service attended the gorse and tree fire in south county Dublin with people reporting seeing it from as far away as Howth head.
Coilte and Gardaí have been notified, however as of yet it is not known how the incident began.
Gorse fire on three rock mountain tonight pic.twitter.com/79lDnDUpcs— Justin McCarthy (@MrJustinMac) May 17, 2017
