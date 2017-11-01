Dublin Fire Brigade received 700 calls in just two hours

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to over seven hundred emergency calls in just two hours last night.

Over 200 of those were call outs to bonfires across the capital.

The fire service says nobody was seriously injured in the city on Halloween night.

But David Kavanagh, District Officer of Dublin Fire Brigade says they did respond to a fire in Rathfarnham which was caused by a firework landing on the roof of a home.

He said: "The danger of the rockets is when people launch them, they don't know where they are going to land and obviously what goes up must come down and what is coming down is still very hot material."