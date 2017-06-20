Dublin comedy show to feature only comics who stammer

Dublin is tonight hosting a stand-up gig starring only comics who stammer.

The Irish Stammering Association has organised the event as a fundraiser for a youth project.

Some 5% of children stammer, while it affects around 1% of the adult population.

Jonathon Linklater from the Irish Stammering Association says for some people it's no joke.

"Stuttering may not always be quite obvious, as in some people stutter more obviously, some people less obviously, but it can still have a pretty significant impact on people

"People may avoid situations, they may not want to talk, they may not get involved and it can be quite career limiting or education limiting for people."