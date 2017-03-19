Dublin City Fire Brigade called to fire at St Teresa's Gardens
Dublin City Fire Brigade have been called to a fire at St Teresa's Gardens in Dublin.
A number of units have responded to the scene.
2 apartments are on fire in St. Teresas Gdn, BA teams are working in both apartments to extinguish the fire.— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 19, 2017
It is understood that two apartments are affected.
There are no reports of injuries.
