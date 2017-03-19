Dublin City Fire Brigade called to fire at St Teresa's Gardens

Back to Ireland Home

Dublin City Fire Brigade have been called to a fire at St Teresa's Gardens in Dublin.

A number of units have responded to the scene.

It is understood that two apartments are affected.

There are no reports of injuries.
KEYWORDS: dublin, city, fire brigade

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland