Dublin City Council to announce major traffic changes for College Green
10/01/2018 - 07:50:48Back to Ireland Home
Dublin City Council will announce major traffic plans for College Green in the next three weeks.
CEO Owen Keegan has hinted it will involve the banning of buses and taxis from the area.
He has told Councillors the new Luas line means pedestrians are having to wait twice as long to cross the road.
The Local Authority chief has pointed out that the frequency of trams is not even at optimum level yet.
Join the conversation - comment here