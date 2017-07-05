Dublin businesses considering legal challenge to drug injection centres

Businesses in Dublin are considering legal challenges against government laws which will allow supervised drug injection centres in the city centre.

The first pilot injection centre is set to be opened in the Autumn, but there has been strong opposition from some groups.

Dr Garrett McGovern, Medical Director of the Priority Medical Clinic in Dundrum, says the centres will keep addicts safe.

"The whole idea of these injecting centres, if you look at the nearly hundred or so worldwide, is actually to improve the situation on the street and improve the setting in which drug users use drugs. Clean up the streets, reduce overdose risk, and reduce some of the disorder associated with injecting.

"There is a culture within Dublin city of injecting and we need to improve it and this is an attempt to improve it," he said.