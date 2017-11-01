Dublin Bus pulled services due to anti-social behaviour

Dublin Bus pulled their service from the 79 and 79A route last night because of anti-social behaviour.

The company apologised for any inconvenience but said it wouldn't serve Cherry Orchard Avenue for the rest of the night.

Buses instead used Ballyfermot Road - operating to and from Cherry Orchard Hospital.

Meanwhile Dublin Fire Brigade dealt with hundreds of call outs as people celebrated Halloween across the capital.

They posted a map on Twitter, charting their activity which included dealing with several bonfires, cars set alight, and fires in the middle of some roads.