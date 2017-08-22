Drugs worth up to €800,000 seized in Dublin

Drugs worth up to €800,000 have been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

Gardaí stopped two cars on the M50 yesterday, as part of an ongoing investigation and seized cannabis worth €80,000 and €5,000 in cash. Two men were arrested.

As part of a follow-up operation, apartments on the Navan Road were searched, resulting in the discovery of a haul of MDMA and cannabis worth €720,000.

The two arrested men, aged 47 and 58, are being detained at Finglas garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. They can be detained for up to seven days.

The operation was carried out by the Special Crime Task Force, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and a number of Dublin-based units.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.