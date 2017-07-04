Driver walks away uninjured after jeep flips on bypass

A man walked away uninjured after his jeep flipped over on the Ballincollig bypass on the western outskirts of Cork city this morning.

The man was driving eastbound in the inside lane on the N22 at around 9.40am when the trailer he was towing began to wobble as he drove between exits two and three.

The wobble caused the jeep to go out of control, and sent it careering into the crash barrier, before it flipped upwards and landed on its driver's side in the overtaking lane.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, managed to exit the vehicle himself.

Emergency services were on the scene quickly, and the man was examined by paramedics but did not require medical attention.

Traffic management measures were put in place for a time before the jeep and trailer were removed.