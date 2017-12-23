Don't take risks with electricity over festive period - ESB

We are being advised to be careful with Christmas Lights and never take risks with electricity over the festive period.

ESB Networks are asking the public to ensure that any Christmas lights used are in good condition.

Decorations and combustible materials should also be kept well away from light fittings and other sources of heat.

Public Safety Manager with ESB Networks is Arthur Byrne.

He said: "Before you plug it in just give it a once over to make sure that everything is as you think it should be.

"Watch for anything that might be unusual and if you are concerned, plug it out and take another look at it.

"It is quite straight forward, visually examine things and make sure you are happy."