Dog rescued after becoming trapped on cliff face at Castlepoint

Team members of Goleen Coast Guard rescued a dog that had become trapped on a cliff face at Castlepoint today.

Goleen Coast Guard said that after observing the location, they decided to carry out a rescue as the dog's owner would be at risk trying to recover the animal on their own.

The team set up a rig and two climbers retrieved the dog, called Boo.

They said that the dog was relieved to see the rescuers and that all went to plan bringing the dog to safety.

"We urge the public that if a similar situation occurs to not put themselves at risk trying to locate their pets."

