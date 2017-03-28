Dog owner fined €2,500 for causing unnecessary suffering to her five pets

A Tipperary owner of five dogs has been rapped on the knuckles at Cashel District Court for causing unnecessary suffering to dogs.

The ISPCA discovered five dogs living in a filthy pen without access to water, food or adequate shelter at the defendant's property on December 7, 2015.

The animals were all found to be underweight for their breed and size and two of the younger puppies had a heavy worm burden.

All five dogs were signed over to the care of the ISPCA and immediately taken for a veterinary examination.

One of the dogs, a Pomeranian, had an extremely badly matted coat and was covered in faeces.

His condition was so bad that Inspector Lacey was initially unable to distinguish his breed and he had to be completely shaved under sedation.

A veterinary examination also revealed that he had lost all of his teeth except for two.

This little dog required an extensive period of rehabilitation.

ISPCA Inspector Lacey said, “The living conditions these dogs were kept in were horrendous and animal neglect will not be tolerated.

“Pet owners have a legal responsibility to provide appropriate care for their animals.

“If owners are unable to care for their animals appropriately, our Inspectors will provide advice or give instruction however, in certain circumstances animals will be seized and we will instigate legal proceedings in serious cases.”

The owner was fined €2,500 and ordered to pay vet and legal costs.