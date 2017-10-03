Defence Minister addresses pay concerns of Permanent Defence Forces

The Defence Minister has today increased pay for new recruits in the Defence Forces, begun the commencement of over 300 promotions and discussed a review of the conciliation and arbitration scheme.

Speaking at the Annual Delegate Conference of the Permanent Defence Force Other Ranks Representative Association in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, Paul Kehoe said pay was of particular concern for members.

“The Government is committed to improving the pay of all public servants through the implementation of the Lansdowne Road Agreement. The bulk of the pay increases accruing to members of the Defence Forces have been focused on the lower paid – this is only right," he said.

The Minister urged the members of PDFORRA to accept the terms of the Public Service Stability Agreement 2018-2020.

He said “this will allow members to receive the first phase of pay increases of 1% on annualised salaries from 1 January 2018 and to avail of subsequent pay increases, ranging from between 5.75% to 7.25%, over the lifetime of the agreement.”

He said the Government is committed to maintaining the strength of the Permanent Defence Forces at 9,500 personnel.

“Historically high levels of recruitment are being pursued, over 800 personnel will be taken in by the end of this year. This includes general service recruits, apprentices, cadets and direct entry officers," Mr Kehoe added.

The Minister went on to outline a range of further measures aimed at increasing the attractiveness of a career in the Defence Forces.