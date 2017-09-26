Death of man, 51, in West Cork now being treated as murder inquiry

Gardaí investigating the death of 51 year old John Ustic and the discovery of his body yesterday morning confirmed tonight that he died following a serious assault.

The gardai said that as a result of the post-mortem findings his death is now being treated as a murder investigation.

The post mortem was carried out at Cork University Hospital (CUH) by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy.

Mr Ustic was found dead yesterday morning at a house at High St in Skibbereen.

The deceased, who was originally from England, is understood to have moved to West Cork several years ago before settling in the West Cork town.

He had been living in a terraced house on High Street, very close to Skibbereen Garda Station, for at least a year.

It has been reported that Mr Ustic had been helped home by neighbours the night before following an apparent assault.

The Irish Examiner also learned that the deceased, who had been socialising in the town on Sunday evening, was found in a distressed state around 10pm in a car park.

Gardai wish to appeal for any person who was in the High Street area of Skibbereen on Sunday 24th September 2017 between 7.30pm and 10.30pm to contact Skibbereen Garda Station on 028-23088, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.