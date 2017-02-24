Deadline for submissions on Cork flood relief scheme extended

The deadline is being extended for submissions on a €140m flood relief scheme for Cork.

The project which is the biggest flood relief scheme ever undertaken in Ireland is due to commence before the end of the year.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW Seán Canney, has been responding to recent criticism about potential changes to historic quay walls in Cork city: “I think a lot of the key walls will be maintained.

“ I think from memory something like €20m is being invested in the existing key walls to remain them there.

“It is important that people who have concerns put in their submissions and they can be looked at and that is one of the reasons why we have extended the submissions deadlines to give people more time.”

Meanwhile a new 'drop in' information centre to provide workers with advice on their rights is launching in Cork today. The Workers Rights Welcome Centre has bases located in Dublin, Kerry and Meath and is opening a new office on Lapps Quay in the city. Staff at the centre will offer guidance on jobs in all sectors from construction to healthcare and retail.