Dalata Hotel Group has terminated its sponsorship of George Hook's Newstalk show

The sponsors of George Hook's talk show, Dalata Hotel Group have terminated their commercial agreement with Newstalk.

The sponsors confirmed the news in a tweet this morning.

"@Delatahotels cannot support any radio station that allows inappropriate & hurtful comments to be made."

"Our commercial relationship with Newstalk and sponsorship of George Hook High Noon has been terminated this morning."

The termination comes after comments Hook made surrounding the rape of a woman in the UK.

Newstalk issued an apology for Hook's comments on the station on Saturday.

Patricia Monahan, Managing Editor of Newstalk said the comments were "“totally wrong and inappropriate and should never have been made.”

In a string of tweets, George Hook also apologised.

“I wish to apologise unreservedly for comments I made about rape on my radio programme on Newstalk yesterday.

It was unacceptable to suggest in any way that blame could be attributed to victims of rape.

I apologise for the comments which caused hurt and offence, and for this I am truly sorry.”

