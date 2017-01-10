Dáil delegation to meet with Ibrahim Halawa today

A cross-party delegation from the Dáil will ask the Egyptian government to let Ibrahim Halawa come home today.

They will meet with the Dubliner in jail in Cairo this morning amid fears over his declining health.

They are also set to meet with representatives of the Egyptian Parliament later.

He has now been held for three years, three months and 14 days without trial in the country.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan, who is among the delegation, said: "It is a diplomatic visit to try to get Ibrahim home.

"It's significant that it is all representatives from the Dáil on the back of a motion last summer where we said that we thought he needed to be returned.

"We're meeting Ibrahim today and we'll be meeting members of the Government today and again tomorrow to make that case - that he should return back to Ireland, back to Dublin, back to home."