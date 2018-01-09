CUH worst affected hospital today; 575 patients on trolleys across the country

There are 575 people on trolleys in our country's hospitals today.

That is a 3.6% increase on yesterday according to nurses group the INMO.

The worst affected is CUH in Cork, where 46 people are waiting on a bed.

The numbers coincide with winter flu season which is putting extra pressure on emergency departments.

But Labour leader Brendan Howlin says the problem does not start in the A&E.

He said: "The pressure is not solely on the A&E, it is in the individual wards.

"The people are trapped in accident and emergency departments because there is no beds.

"I we create more beds in the hospitals, that relieves the pressure."

- Digital Desk