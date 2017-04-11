Cork University Hospital tops table for car parking fees

Eight hospitals collected just over €11.2m in car parking fees last year, it has been reported.

According to a report on Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1, parking rates ranged from €3.20 for the first hour in Our Lady’s Childrens’ Hospital in Crumlin, to €4 for three hours in Waterford.

Two hospitals in Dublin and six from around the rest from around the country were looked at.

Of the eight surveyed, Cork University Hospital collected the most parking fees last year (€3.1m). University Hospital Kerry the least (€636,000).

Cork University Hospital said that the income is used for the day-to-day running of the hospital, and that concession rates are available for some patients and visitors.