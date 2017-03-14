Cork named Ireland’s favourite food county

Covering all things Irish from food products to farmer’s markets, the Love Irish Food Favourites Survey received a total of 2150 votes across 10 categories.

The new survey carried out by ’Love Irish Food’ also shows that Cork pipped Dublin to the post as Ireland’s favourite food county with Wexford coming in third.

It seems Irish people prefer an evening meal above all else as dinner received the most votes in the Favourite Meal of the Day category.

Waterford oat millers Flahavan’s and Cadbury’s Dairymilk chocolate have beaten off stern competition from Tayto to be voted Ireland’s favourite food brands.

Tea is the most missed product among Irish people living abroad, followed by butter and bread.

Meanwhile, Bord Bia’s Bloom was voted Ireland’s Favourite Food Festival with Taste of Dublin and Electric Picnic tied for second.

When it comes to the weekly shop, Tesco topped the list of Ireland’s Favourite Food Shop, followed by Supervalu in second and Dunnes Stores in third.