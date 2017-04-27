Cork man admits causing unnecessary suffering to mare with rope embedded in nose

A Cork man has pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a mare by a rope embedded in her nose.

He pleaded guilty in Mallow District Court on two summons for causing unnecessary suffering to a mare caused by a rope embedded in her nose.

The case heard that ISPCA Senior Inspector Lisa O’Donovan visited the defendant’s property on September 6, 2016, following a call made to the National Animal Cruelty Helpline.

Inspector O’Donovan arrived at the property to find a grey mare with a rope deeply embedded in her nose.

She said the open wound was severely infected causing distress and there was also a large infestation of flies present.

The horse at the centre of the case. Pic via ISPCA.

The mare was immediately removed from the property and brought to the ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre in Mallow for urgent veterinary treatment. Based on veterinary opinion, the injury was several weeks old which would have caused unnecessary suffering to the mare for some time.

There was no microchip present when scanned but, through further investigation, an owner was found.

The mare, since named Roxy was surrendered to the care of the ISPCA where she is receiving the care and rehabilitation she deserves.

ISPCA Senior Inspector Lisa O’Donovan said: "We are grateful that this case has been brought to a conclusion. Roxy has since made a spectacular recovery under the caring supervision and treatment provided by the vets, staff and volunteers at our Equine Rescue Centre in Mallow.

"We hope that this case highlights the ongoing responsibility that owners have to provide fully for the animals in their care. Equines need to be checked regularly and this injury was totally preventable.

"Animal cruelty will not be tolerated and ISPCA Inspectors can and will instigate legal proceedings if owners are failing in this regard."

Members of the public should continue to report animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA by contacting the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515 or report online in confidence.