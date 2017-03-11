Cork flood defence scheme: 'They're basically going to turn Cork into a building site'

Critics of a proposed flood defence scheme for Cork say it doesn't take into account climate change, and won't protect against rising sea levels.

The controversial proposal by the Office of Public Works will be the largest ever flood relief project undertaken by the State, at a cost of €140m.

Save Cork City, who is campaigning against the plan, say they welcome the funding to tackle flooding

But spokesperson Mick Ryan, a civil engineer who has worked on several flood relief projects, says this is the wrong approach.

"Well the OPW are planning to construct flood relief schemes in Cork city, the proposal is to build flood walls, pump chambers and deep drainage in an urban environment and the project is going to last somewhere between six to ten years.

"They're basically going to turn the city of Cork into a building site.

"It's completely the wrong approach what they should be looking at is trying to reduce the flooding levels in the city by extracting the flooding both upstream and downstream."