Cork Euromillions winner rushes back to work after collecting more than €250k

A Cork man who won over €250,000 in a EuroMillions draw last month will be quickly returning to work this evening after collecting his winnings from National Lottery HQ.

The man, who bought his quick pick ticket at Eason in Wilton Shopping Centre, swapped his shift at a local factory so he could take the train to collect his winnings.

Before returning to work the lucky winner, who is described as a sports-loving bachelor, said he had no plans to celebrate today.

"I have my feet firmly on the ground, even if the win hasn’t quite sunk in yet. I always have – I have the same friends now that I had in school and lead a modest life, so there’s no chance the money will change me," he said.

He said he only plans to share the news with his mother and three siblings.

He matched five numbers and a lucky star in the Friday August 4 draw and today collected his winnings with his sister.

“I asked my sister to come up with me this morning on the train. I knew it would be an early start but she was only too willing. We have to dash now to Heuston Station to catch our return train as my shift starts at four this afternoon,” he said.

The winner has already considered what he will spend the prize money on.

"I will probably put a lump of it into getting a house of my own, a new set of golf clubs and after that, I don’t know. [My sister] wants me to invest in a racehorse, but that’s certainly not going to happen,” he said.