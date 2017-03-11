Cork city flood relief works 'will increase the risk of flooding' during construction, claims group

A controversial flood relief scheme planned for Cork city has been described as a "sticking plaster solution" which will not prevent against flooding in the long-term.

The Office of Public Works is spending €140m on its proposals which will involve replacing the city's historic Georgian quays with concrete walls and barriers.

The Save Cork City group is calling for a full design review of the OPW plans, which they say will cause massive disruption to business and tourism for up to 10 years.

Spokesperson Polly Magee said that the measures will also increase the risk of flooding during the construction period.

She said: "Absolutely temporarily it will increase the risk of flooding, because existing walls are going to be taken down leaving holes during the construction process that will leave the city vulnerable to flooding.

"There is no way that that can be prevented or managed with temporary works."