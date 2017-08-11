Console bosses must repay €150,000 in government grants

The government has demanded former Console bosses repay €150,000 in grants given to the charity.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has issued letters to Paul and Patricia Kelly, who were involved at senior management level of the charity.

Letters have been issued to the Kellys asking them to repay in full Emigrant Support Programme grants given to Console in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

They total €150,889 over the three years.

The ESP grants are given to organisations providing support and advice services to Irish emigrants abroad.

Liquidator Tom Murray is coming to the end of his work winding up the suicide charity.

A source who has seen his unpublished report says it shows there is still questions around how €600,000 of the charity’s money was spent.

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement has also been interviewing key witnesses over the past number of months as part of its investigation into the scandal.

Console was liquidated last year with debts of around €300,000 after reports of lavish spending of company funds by Paul Kelly.