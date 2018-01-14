Connacht team’s flight diverted from Knock to Belfast after technical issue

The Connacht rugby team’s flight to Knock has been diverted to Belfast International Airport after a technical issue on board.

It is understood the team were on board the Flybe plane from Birmingham which had to be diverted this morning.

Flight BEE653 landed safely just after midday.

Taking the scenic route home from our trip to Worcester.... https://t.co/tE6tNqVMEr — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) January 14, 2018

Connacht were in Worcester last night - where a draw secured their place in the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals.