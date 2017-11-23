Concern: People should consider giving up their devices for a 24 hour 'digital fast' instead of food

The traditional Concern Fast has had an upgrade.

The development charity says people should consider giving up their devices for a 24 hour 'digital fast' as an alternative to giving up food.

Today's event raises funds for children suffering from hunger around the world.

Kevin Jenkinson of Concern says you can choose from a range of fast options.

He said: "Give up coffee for a day, smoking or just give up using your smartphone altogether, go back to the eighties."