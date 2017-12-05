Commission investigating mother and baby homes asks for another year to complete work

The Commission investigating mother and baby homes has asked for another year to complete its work.

It was due to report in February, but has asked for more time to ensure key questions are fully answered.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says she understands many former residents of the homes will find the delay frustrating.

But she says it is important the Commission leaves no stone unturned in its investigation.

However, Minister Zappone says extending the terms of reference into any further matters is not in the public interest at this time.

She said: "I know that they will recieve this news with disappointment, that the commission has asked for an additional year to report and I do appreciate their sentiments and the commission does aswell.

"They didn't ask for this lightly, they needed more time because considerably more numbers of people came forward to give their account of their experience in the mother and baby home commissions."