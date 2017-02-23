Cocaine with estimated value of €70,000 seized in Waterford

Gardaí and Revenue are investigating after cocaine with an estimated street value of €70,000 was discovered in Waterford.

It follows an operation by the Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, Revenue, and Gardaí from the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.

The investigation targeting Organised Crime Groups operating here, resulted in the identification and interception of a consignment which arrived into Ireland.

A search resulted in the seizure of approximately 1kg of Cocaine believed to be destined for the Irish Market.

An investigation is ongoing both here and internationally.