Coalition of Mother And Baby Home Survivors demands meeting with Taoiseach

The Coalition of Mother And Baby Home Survivors is demanding to meet the Taoiseach immediately.

The call follows the release of the second interim report of the Commission on the issue, which recommended the Government reconsider including children - who lived without their mothers at such homes - in the State Redress scheme.

However, the Government says it is not appropriate to do that at the moment.

Spokesman for the survivors group, Paul Redmond, says they want to meet the Taoiseach, and are also hoping to meet Children's Minister Katherine Zappone.

“I put in for another meeting with Minister Zappone, because she did actually invite groups to meet her,” he said.

“It’s not going to an easy meeting, I can tell you that for a start.

“We’re going to be here until the end and we’re going to be here way past the end, until we get full inclusion.”