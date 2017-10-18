Climate Action Week begins following two-day delay due to Storm Ophelia

Climate Action Week begins in schools nationwide today following a two-day delay due to Storm Ophelia.

An Taisce, which organises the event, said the recent extreme weather demonstrates the need for a national conversation on climate.

During the week, schools and communities will host action days to raise awareness of what can be done to mitigate climate change.

Jane Hackett, one of the co-ordinators of the week, said it needs to be examined at a local level.

"It's going to have a huge affect on all of us. Storm Ophelia is a great way to actually look at how Ireland was affected by something," she said.

"This is something we have to think about in terms of how our communities can become more resilient in the future. Really, i has to be looked at at a local level," she added.