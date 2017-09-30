Citizens Assembly considers climate change policy recommendations

The Citizens Assembly is to advise the Government on what policy changes should be made to tackle climate change.

Ireland is due to miss its target to reduce carbon emissions by 20% by 2020.

The 99-member Assembly will hear today from national and international experts on the devastating impacts of climate change, and on how the State can make Ireland a leader on the issue.

There will also be a specific session on the action needed in the energy sector.

The Assembly will also consider the 1,200 submissions it received. After a second weekend of debate, members will vote on recommendations to the Government on November 5.

Jerry MacEvilly from the Stop Climate Chaos Coalition said the Assembly's work "could kick-start much-improved policy making in the area of climate change…including investing more in clean public transport and in cycling and walking facilities".

He said the continued burning of peat and coal for electricity generation was one of the things keeping our greenhouse gases high, and the coalition would like to see a clear date for ending the burning as soon as possible.