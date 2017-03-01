CIT Student Services staff suspend tomorrow's work stoppage to ballot on pay offer

Staff at Cork Institute of Technology's (CIT) Student Services centre have suspended their one-day work stoppage scheduled to take place tomorrow.

It follows an agreement between Siptu representatives and management to a set of proposed wage increases.

Siptu's Bill Mulcahy said: "At talks today a set of proposals concerning wage increases for our members was agreed. Siptu members in CIT Student Services Ltd will ballot on these proposals on Friday, 3rd March.

"The workplace dispute committee has recommended the acceptance of the proposals as they meet the union’s stated aim of all the workers’ wages being at least €13 per hour."

Student Services Ltd was set up and is run by CIT management, to deliver services including catering and shops in the Institute.

The dispute had resulted in a one-day work stoppage in December last year.