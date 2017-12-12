Cigarettes, tobacco and cash seized in Cork and Kerry

Gardaí and Revenue officers have cigarettes, tobacco and cash that they have described as the proceeds of crime in Cork and Kerry.

Up to 20,000 cigarettes and 1.5kgs of tobacco were seized when officers stopped and searched a car near Watergrasshill in Co. Cork today.

In a follow-up search at a house in Killarney, Co. Kerry, detector dog Marley found another 4.5kgs of tobacco and €2,000 in cash.

Detector dog Marley.

Officers suspect the haul to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded "Excellence", and the tobacco, branded "Flandria", have a combined retail value of more than €14,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €11,200.

A Croatian man in his 30s and an Irish woman in her 40s were questioned and a file is being prepared for the DPP.