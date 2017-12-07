Children's Minister details her exact position on repealing the 8th Amendment

The Children's Minister, Katherine Zappone, says abortion without restriction should be available up to the 12th week of a pregnancy.

In a speech to be given this evening, Ms Zappone will say women should not have to justify their decision to anyone.

It has been known that the Minister is in favour of repealing the 8th Amendment, but in a speech due to be given in Dublin City University she goes into more detail.

Ms Zappone says the 8th Amendment should be repealed and not replaced with any other text in the Constitution

She wants to decriminalise abortion and says a termination should be available on request up to the 12th week of a pregnancy

She goes further to say that, while she sees some argument in limiting abortion after the 12th week, it should not just be in extreme cases of risk to life, fatal foetal abnormality or rape.

Ms Zappone argues those terms would help almost none of the women in Ireland who seek abortions.

In her speech, the Minister says it is time to repeal the 8th Amendment and to reclaim women's bodies from the State.