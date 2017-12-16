Celbridge on alert as lucky EuroMillions player wins €500,000

A lucky National Lottery player woke up to a lovely Christmas gift today after scooping €500,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning ticket was sold in the Tesco Supermarket on the Maynooth Road in Celbridge, Co. Kildare.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were 3, 10, 37, 48 and 50.

Store manager, Pat O’Sullivan, has said that he and his staff are delighted with the news.

"Its’s great for the Celbridge area, especially in the lead up to Christmas. I have no idea who it is," Mr O’Sullivan said.

"We have lots of regular customers and at this time of the year, with business being a lot busier, it may be someone from further afield.

"But I really hope it’s a local here in Celbridge. I hope the winner or winners put the money to good use."

Meanwhile, the National Lottery have appealed once again to players in Couny Meath to check their tickets to see if they are holding on to a ticket worth €500,000.

A Quick Pick ticket sold at Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne was the winner of the EuroMillions Plus prize of half a million euro from the draw on Tuesday, September 26.

Players have up to 90 days to claim a prize but due to the Christmas holidays this ticket must be claimed by close of business on December 28.