Car belonging to Kinahan feud victim burnt out at garda station

A car in which a Kinahan cartel murder victim was shot dead has been burnt out in the grounds of a Dublin garda station.

Noel Kirwan's black Ford Mondeo had been stored at Ronanstown since he was killed in Clondalkin last December.

It is understood tests had long been completed on the car before the attack, and there was no evidence left to gather.

It was the only vehicle damaged in the arson attack last Friday night.