Car and 13,500 cigarettes seized in Dublin

Revenue officers have seized a car and more than 13,500 unstamped cigarettes in Dublin.

It comes as part of a search under warrant of a private house in Dublin 15.

The seized cigarettes, of brands including ‘Excellence’ and ‘West’, have a potential retail value of more than €7,500, and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €6,000.

During the search, Revenue officers questioned a man in his 40s and investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.

Revenue asked anyone who knows someone evading or involved in smuggling to report it by contacting Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.