Canadian PM Justin Trudeau advises Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on getting women into politics

The Canadian Prime Minister has said he has given Leo Varadkar some advice on getting women into politics.

Justin Trudeau has said the issue was discussed during a 90-minute meeting between the two leaders in Farmleigh this morning.

Trudeau's cabinet has an equal split of men and women, while Leo Varadkar has been criticised for giving only 20% of ministerial roles to women.

The Canadian Prime Minister said women question themselves for political roles.

"For some reason it's more difficult to get women to run for politics than it is to get men to run for politics.

"When you ask a woman to step forward and run, her first question is 'really do you think I should?, do you think I can?, do you think I'm qualified enough?'.

"When you ask a man to run for politics his first question is 'well, what took you so long to ask me?," he said.