Calls for action over Garda breath test and court summons scandals

There are renewed calls for action to be taken over the Garda breath test and court summons scandals.

The Social Democrats have called the Garda Commissioner's response completely inadequate, after she said yesterday that new systems had been implemented and a Policing Authority review is underway.

The party says the systematic misrepresentation of the breath test figures represents gross incompetence.

Deputy Roísín Shortall says those responsible must be held accountable.

"It's not enough just to apologise for that... We need to know who is responsible for that mal-administration and what are the consequences going to be for those people who were responsible.

"We must establish accountability across the public service, we'll only do that if there are consequences for people who fail to do their job properly," she said.