Call for legislation to reduce gender pay gap

There are renewed calls for stricter legislation to address the gender pay gap.

Policy-makers, business reps, trade unions and academics will gather for a symposium in Dublin today to discuss solutions to the problem.

The Programme for Government includes a commitment to reduce the gap, which currently stands at 14%.

Orla O'Connor from the National Women's Council said that there are a number of reasons why women are losing out financially.

"They relate to issues around reducing the cost of childcare, because the cost of childcare puts such an enormous barrier for women in terms of choosing whether they want to go into part-time or full-time employment," she said.

"We also need to look at jobs that are insecure, and are precarious, because that is one of the reasons for the gender pay gap, the fact that so many women are in low-paid, insecure work.

"And then we really need to promote women in leadership."

- Digital desk