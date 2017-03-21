Cabinet refuses to endorse scheme for voluntary relocation of flood victims over coverage worries

The Cabinet has failed to sign off on a scheme for the voluntary relocation of people living in flood areas.

It comes after Independent Minister Denis Naughten raised concerns that the scheme would not cover enough homes.

The scheme from Junior Minister Sean Canney would see the owners of homes flooded in 2015 being allowed to move to another home.

However, Minister Naughten says the scheme would not apply to other homeowners, who would have been flooded except for last-ditch measures like sandbags or pumps.