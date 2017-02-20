Cabinet 'misinformed' on National Children's Hospital

Campaigners against plans to build the new National Children's Hospital at St James's Hospital say the cabinet appears to be misinformed on the issue.

The Connolly for Kids group has written to the Attorney General and all Ministers to outline their concerns about the Dublin project.

It is understood BAM Ireland has won the €1bn contract to build the facility - the largest project in the history of the state.

The campaign group is calling for an unbiased review of the plans before it goes ahead.